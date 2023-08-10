Underground Donut Tour Launches in Victoria

Today, the Underground Donut Tour, the World’s Best Donut Tour, is launching their next tour in Victoria, British Columbia. The Underground Donut Tour has been running for 8 years across the US, Canada, Ireland, and the UK, including Chicago, Philadelphia, New York City, Portland, Seattle, Boston, Nashville, New Orleans, Miami, London, Dublin, Toronto, Vancouver and now adding Victoria to our roster. Hosting thousands of guests from around the world and showcasing the best doughnuts each city has to offer.

“Victoria is such a beautiful city with so much to see and do. From gorgeous architecture to the focus on sustainable living, indigenous culture, and finally an incredible food scene. We have some absolutely delicious donuts lined up for this tour. We can’t wait for our guests to come and check them out,” said Jeff Woelker, founder of the Underground Donut Tour.

What Can Customers Expect

Walking between 4 of the best doughnut shops in Victoria – we share the history of each location, along with many local sights, sounds, and tastes of the area. Our tour primarily takes place around downtown Victoria, the Inner Harbour, the Market Square, and Chinatown.

“We’re so excited to get this tour started. Everyone we’ve spoken with is so excited to take part and we can’t wait to share the rich history, culture, and stories with our guests. And not to mention, the donuts are absolutely delicious,” said Sage Schmied, Victoria’s city manager for the Underground Donut Tour.

When Do Tours Run

Tours will start on Friday, August 11th, and run year-round. Tours run numerous times a day and days of the week, so check our website for the latest schedule. Tickets are sold on a first come, first served basis, so don’t miss out.

How Can Customers Book Tickets

Tickets are 73 CAD for adults and 60 CAD for kids 10 and under. Tickets can be booked at www.undergrounddonuttour.com today.