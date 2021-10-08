UAE unveils net zero by 2050 pledge at Expo 2020

The United Arab Emirates announced a net zero by 2050 strategic initiative, a national drive to achieve net-zero emissions over the coming three decades.

The initiative, the first by a nation in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) nation, was announced at Expo 2020 Dubai in the presence of sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, crown prince of Abu Dhabi.

The plan aims to underpin dynamic economic growth alongside positive environmental impact, though no detail on how the target would be reached was given.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, ruler of Dubai, said: “We are committed to seize the opportunity to cement our leadership on climate change within our region and take this key economic opportunity to drive development, growth and new jobs as we pivot our economy and nation to net zero.

“With an investment of over AED600 billion in renewable energy, our vision for a clean future is clear.”

The initiative aligns with the Paris Agreement, which calls on countries to prepare long-term strategies to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and limit the rise in global temperature to 1.5 C compared to pre-industrial levels.

Al Nahyan said: “With our announcement today of our plan to achieve climate neutrality by 2050, the UAE continues our effective role in climate control issues, adding our support to international efforts to mitigate climate change with a range of effective community and economic initiatives.

“In achieving climate neutrality in the UAE by 2050, we aim to develop an approach that both drives sustainable economic growth and is an exemplar of working together to achieve a better future for humanity.”