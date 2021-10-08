Marriott signs Rakuten Group partnership in Japan

Marriott and Rakuten Group have confirmed a strategic collaboration they hope will elevate the travel experience of millions of Japanese customers.

The agreement will leverage the digital expertise of Rakuten and capitalise on the current growth of the digital economy in Japan.

This will be paired with the global scale and the rapid growth of Marriott.

This new agreement is designed to create a seamless, integrated travel experience and allow eligible members to enjoy benefits from both Marriott Bonvoy and the Rakuten loyalty program.

The collaboration will allow Marriott Bonvoy to connect directly with millions of Rakuten members to offer them unparalleled experiences and a diverse portfolio of Marriott Bonvoy’s 30 international hotel brands, and market directly to Rakuten’s customer base with content and promotions that are customized for the Japanese traveller.

“We are excited to work with Marriott International to offer eligible Rakuten members the amazing benefits of Marriott Bonvoy, Marriott International’s industry award-winning travel program,” said Kazunori Takeda, group executive vice president, president of commerce company, Rakuten Group.

“Rakuten customers have come to expect the highest standards of service and convenience, and Marriott is an ideal partner.

“This ground-breaking alliance will add incredible value for our members, enabling them to tap into the advantages of a global travel program.”

With more than 100 million members in Japan, Rakuten’s multi-faceted consumer offerings centre on its ecosystem comprised of more than 70 services, amplified and enriched through integration with its flagship loyalty program, Rakuten Points.

The Marriott Bonvoy portfolio comprises more than 7,800 hotels and resorts across 138 countries and territories around the world, including more than 70 properties in Japan.