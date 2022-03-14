NCL appoints first Ireland business development manager

Norwegian Cruise Line has confirmed the appointment of Aaron Fletcher as its first dedicated business development manager for Ireland.

Fletcher will work with Gary Anslow, senior director of sales UK & Ireland, to drive a growth strategy in both Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.

This comes as the cruise line sets sights on increasing its market share in the region, aiming to introduce more agents and guests to its product offering.

Fletcher will work on strengthening awareness among Irish customers and deepening the relationships already in place with agent and tour operator partners in the market.

An industry expert, Fletcher has 16 years’ experience in travel, including extensive management position in organisations including Thomas Cook and Travel Solutions.

He joins NCL from Travel Solutions of Belfast where he has held the position of cruise manager since 2016.

“We are delighted to welcome Aaron to NCL,” said Anslow.

“He joins us with a wealth of industry experience, and he is a passionate advocate for our brand.”