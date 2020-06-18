Turkey launches tourism certification programme as tourism restarts

The ministry of culture and tourism in Turkey has announced a safe tourism certification programme, launched to coincide with the start of the 2020 summer season.

Run in partnership with the ministry of foreign affairs, the programme covers a broad range of safety measures.

The certificate validates the execution of high levels of health and hygiene requirements at airline companies, airports (and other transport stations) and accommodation outlets, as well as food and beverage facilities.

Mehmet Nuri Ersoy, minister of culture and tourism, Turkey, said: “Turkey has been a role model for the world during the Covid-19 pandemic, thanks to its well-established health system and treatment methods.

“The launch of our safe tourism certification programme further demonstrates that Turkey will take a pioneering role in terms of directing the normalisation of tourism.”

He added: “Global quarantine measures have caused unique developments all around the world, however these measures are getting more flexible and the tourism sector itself plays a vital role in helping return to normal processes.

“In our culture, it is extremely important to care for our guests, meaning that we are dedicated to providing healthy and safe tourism for everyone.

“Our new certification programme ensures that tourists can enjoy holidays in Turkey in a safe and hygienic manner and feel comfortable for the duration of their visit.”

The safe tourism certification programme follows the announcement from the beginning of March that British citizens travelling to Turkey for leisure or business purposes will now be able to travel without a visa for up to 90 days in any 180-day period.

This summer will be the first season without visa requirements for British tourists.