Qantas cancels virtually all international routes until October

With the exception of those to New Zealand, Qantas has cancelled all international flights until late October.

The news comes as the Australian government said its border would remain closed into next year to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

The airline and subsidiary Jetstar are now boosting domestic flights as travel restrictions within Australia ease.

Australian flag-carrier Qantas carried 64,000 passengers this week, up from 32,000 last week.

Qantas reiterated that it would increase domestic flights to 15 per cent of pre-coronavirus levels as some travel restrictions are lifted.

At the same time the airline said that it is ready to ramp its international schedule as soon as government regulations allow.

“Should travel between Australia and other countries open up and demand returns, we can add more flights back into our schedule,” a statement explained.

Qantas, like many other carriers, has been hit hard by travel restrictions imposed around the world to combat the spread of the coronavirus.