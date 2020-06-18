Brighter to launch new Caribbean Tourism Organisation campaign

The Brighter Group the Caribbean Tourism Organisation UK & Europe Chapter to drive a 2020 digital campaign across the @LoveCaribbean social channels on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

A pro bono account, the company started working with the organisation this month to increase followers and engagement through a series of planned inspiring content aimed at consumer, trade and media.

Led by senior partner Amy Skelding with a team including vice president – digital Anneka Roberts and associate vice president Kylie Bawden, the reinvigorated social channels will include a mixture of UGC, news from the 65 members, media reports and current local stories.

Skelding said: “The Caribbean is such a special place for so many of us at the Brighter Group and an area of real expertise – we care passionately about the islands and the people who rely on tourism to make a living.

“The pandemic has been particularly brutal in the travel industry and we want to make sure that we are doing our bit to help inspire people to return to the Caribbean when lockdown lifts which is why we are delighted to offer our digital expertise on a pro bono basis.

“We want to do what is right for our tourism family in these trying times and help where we can.”

This is the first time CTO Chapter has appointed a digital agency to manage its social channels and activity will also include a continuation of the #CaribbeanDreaming campaign which started as lockdown sanctions began.

Speaking of the appointment, Carol Hay, business development director of CTO UK & Europe Chapter, commented: “We really appreciate all the generous offers of PR and digital activation in these strange times to get the CTO and our members in front of as many people as we can to capture their desire to visit the Caribbean in 2020 and beyond.

“Brighter has huge notoriety for its PR and digital campaigns and we are poised for a surge in engagement and influx of new followers.”