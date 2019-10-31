TUI unveils summer holiday plans for 2021

TUI has launched its winter 2020 programme as well as over 1,000 popular hotels for the summer 2021 season.

Selling summer holidays well in advance is in direct response to positive customer feedback and demand and was first introduced last November.

Popular destinations previously booked during the early sales period in 2018 included family favourite long-haul destination Florida and mid-haul beach classics Cyprus and Turkey.

The holiday company recently announced an extra two million seats for summer 2020 and the capacity increases do not stop there - winter 2020 will see an extra 180,000 seats allocated to long haul flights alone.

Following customer demand, extra flying from Manchester, Gatwick and Doncaster Sheffield to popular winter sun-spots including Goa, Dominican Republic, Mexico and Barbados.

These new flights reflect the higher need for both family and adult escapes to these long-haul destinations during the winter months, including school holiday breaks during Christmas and February half term.

Short and mid-haul flying capacity is also growing by an additional 400,000 seats with the majority of the growth focussed in the Canaries and Egypt - destinations loved by customers who want to escape the chilly British winter and soak up the winter sun.

Long haul capacity growth continues into summer 2021 with 80,000 additional seats already added.

This includes extra flying days from Manchester, Gatwick, Glasgow and Newcastle to fun-filled Florida, alongside Barbados and Mexico in response to customer demand for these locations, helping families to plan their big trips ahead and spread the cost.

Greece, Turkey, the Canaries and Balearics will all see significant growth in summer 2021, as these beach hotspots continue to grow in popularity and prove to be a big hit with families and couples alike.

Hundreds of hotels will be available to choose from, including the Thomas Cook favourites recently added.

More mid-haul seats will be available to the increasingly in demand African islands of Cape Verde, favoured by customers wanting to take advantage of the year-round sun and unique desert environment.

Sharm El Sheikh

Following the news that the first TUI flights back to the stunning Red Sea resort of Sharm El Sheikh will depart in February 2020, the holiday company has confirmed that this will extend into winter 2020 and beyond.

Famous for the glistening red sea and amazing sandy beaches, customers can expect high quality hotels and the year-round sun the region is known for.

Four hotels including old favourites along the beautiful Red Sea coast are now on sale, with even more in the pipeline.