Travelopia sells education brands to WorldStrides

Travelopia has confirmed the sale of its North American Experience Education brands to WorldStrides.

The brands sold to WorldStrides include World Class Vacations and Brightspark US, serving the US educational market, and Brightspark Canada, Jumpstreet and Educatours in Canada.

As curators of once-in-a-lifetime educational tours and performance-based events, the brands are leading providers in the sector, with excellent customer satisfaction scores.

Collectively, they deliver a full spectrum of out-of-classroom, developmental, educational travel experiences to students across the United States and Canada.

The acquisition will enable WorldStrides to expand its broad travel program offerings for music, theatre and dance groups, and will enhance its teacher-led, curriculum-based tour offerings globally.

The brands will continue to operate under separate brand names with discrete programming options.

Bill Irwin, North American Experience Education chief operating officer, said: “We are excited to join a company that lives our mission every day.

“The opportunities for collaboration, growth and learning are endless and myself and the team look forward to the journey ahead with WorldStrides.”

The deal completed on November 4th and the terms were not disclosed.

Andy Duncan, Travelopia chief executive, said “The North American Experience Education brands are excellent businesses with a strong track record of delivering exceptional developmental travel experiences to students, which fits perfectly within the WorldStrides portfolio.”