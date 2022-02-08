TUI looks ahead to bright summer as restrictions lift

More than four times as many guests travelled with TUI in the first quarter of 2022 as in the same period last year, the company has revealed, as the travel rebound continues.

Revenue was five times higher than in the same period last year, with the travel giant taking in €2.37 billion.

However, TUI still recorded a net loss of €274 million for the first three months of the year, though this was an improvement on the losses of €676 million for the same period of 2021.

TUI chief executive, Fritz Joussen, said: “We expect a strong summer 2022.

“The path out of the pandemic is becoming increasingly clear.

“Demand for travel is high across all markets.

“TUI has used the time to transform: we are leaner and more efficient today and are becoming more profitable than before the crisis.

“On this basis, we will push ahead with the repayment of the state aid granted and the focus on new growth.”

TUI said the framework conditions for tourism have improved significantly, with government measures becoming “more predictable and reliable”.

The lifting of comprehensive restrictions has begun or is foreseeable in some markets, the company said, with the United Kingdom and Denmark leading the way.