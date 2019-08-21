TUI Blue Nam Hoi An sees brand expand in Vietnam

With the TUI Blue Nam Hoi An hotel, TUI Group’s flagship hotel brand will make its debut in Vietnam in March next year.

The brand is set to become the world’s largest leisure hotel brand and increase its portfolio to more than 100 hotels by 2020.

TUI Group’s existing portfolio of own hotels in Asia includes three Robinson Clubs in the Maldives and in Thailand and three Riu hotels in Sri Lanka and the Maldives.

In addition, TUI operates three concept hotels in the region.

TUI Blue Nam Hoi An is the first hotel of the world’s leading tourism group in Vietnam.

The resort, to be converted and extended in the style of the flagship brand, will expand TUI Group’s portfolio of long-haul destinations for European holidaymakers.

The hotel also targets the growing number of guests from Asia.

“We see great potential for TUI Blue in Asia and have already started to pursue further growth plans.

“South-east Asian destinations enable us to operate our hotels all year round, reducing our seasonal swing, and to tap into new target groups,” said Sebastian Ebel, TUI Group executive board member is charge of hotels and resorts.

The TUI Blue Nam Hoi An hotel features 318 rooms and is situated in a beachfront location on the fine sandy Tam Tien beach on the central Vietnamese coast.

Holidaymakers can combine their stay with a visit to the coastal town Hoi An.