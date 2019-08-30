Na Lotus Hotel, a Luxury Collection Hotel, opens in China

The Luxury Collection has announced the opening of Na Lotus Hotel, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Nanning.

Located in the capital of the Guangxi Province, the opening marks the brand’s eighth property in China.

Na Lotus Hotel resides in a high-rise landmark building, immersing guests in the heart of the business district.

The contemporary setting merges the rich heritage of the Zhuang Minority Group and showcases their history through beautiful décor, evocative catering and magnificent surroundings.

“We are excited to introduce Nanning to our global explorers, allowing them to discover the destination, also known as the Green City and it’s abundance of lush foliage,” said Anthony Ingham, global brand leader, the Luxury Collection.

“As a culturally rich ethnic minority area in Guangxi Province, the destination is a perfect gateway for travellers to experience through the lens of the Luxury Collection.”

Each of the 290 guestrooms, including 26 suites, takes inspiration from the lotus flower, and feature floor-to-ceiling windows offering panoramic views of the city as well as the Yong River and Qingxiu mountain.

The hotel’s interiors echo strong elements of the Zhuang culture such as farmlands, symbolising happiness and prosperity.

Na Lotus Hotel also features a 1,100 square meter Ballroom, state-of-the-art fitness centre, and an indoor pool overlooking the skyline.

“As the first Marriott International luxury hotel in Guangxi Province Na Lotus hotel, a Luxury Collection Hotel invites the guests to explore the charm of Nanning,” said Henry Lee, chief operations officer and managing director, Greater China, Marriott International.

“Na Lotus Hotel is a rare gem of the Zhuang Minority, and we are thrilled to uncover this hidden treasure for our global travellers who are sure to develop a deep connection with this fascinating destination.”