Island Routes Caribbean Adventure Tours launches first UK trade brochure

Island Routes Caribbean Adventure Tours has launched its first dedicated UK trade-facing brochure to help agents increase their commission.

The company is the tour partner to Sandals and Beaches Resorts throughout the Caribbean.

The new brochure, created by Sandals and Beaches’ UK tour operator, Unique Caribbean Holidays, includes a selection of the Company’s most popular island tours in destinations including Jamaica, Barbados, The Bahamas, Turks & Caicos, Antigua, Grenada and Saint Lucia.

Agents can earn full commission on every Island Routes tour booked, allowing them to increase their earnings alongside flight and luxury accommodation packages.

Sandals and Beaches Resorts’ tour operator, Unique Caribbean Holidays, launched the tours alongside spa treatments, airport lounges and private candlelit dinners, as Sandals Extras which are now easy for agents to book online or via the call centre.

ADVERTISEMENT

The brochure includes personal anecdotes from Sandals and Beaches Resorts’ UK sales team about the tours that they have experienced and enjoyed as well as a selection of the best excursions on offer on each island.

Helpful information for agents such as what clients must bring with them on their tour, duration, and frequently asked questions are also featured.

Agents who make a booking at a Sandals or Beaches Resort qualify for the Sell & Go rewards programme which provides free nights that can be redeemed for their own holiday.

For further information, to book a tour or to request brochures, agents should visit the official website.

More Information

Island Routes Caribbean Adventure Tours is considered Caribbean’s Leading Adventure Tour Operator by voters at the World Travel Awards.