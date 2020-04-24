Tripadvisor launches Health for Hotels programme

Tripadvisor has launched Hotels for Health, a programme to connect NHS trusts with hotels who can supply rooms in this time of need.

With hospitals in many areas of the UK at capacity, and many frontline healthcare workers unable to return to their homes after their shift, the extra beds provided by hotel partners could make a difference in the fight against Covid-19.

The site allows NHS trusts to flag that they need rooms, and for hotels to advise they have spare rooms available.

The teams at Tripadvisor will then connect the hotels to NHS trusts in need.

Kanika Soni, chief commercial officer, Tripadvisor, said: “At this challenging time, we know Tripadvisor can play a unique role in helping to support the accommodation needs of frontline medical workers who seek out temporary housing, and we’re pleased to ask our hotel partners to do the same.

“We know so many frontline medical workers can’t simply return home after work because they live with someone with a compromised immune system, so Tripadvisor is proud to offer help where possible.”