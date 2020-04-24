Just a Drop joins 2.6 Challenge this weekend

Just a Drop has pledged its support to the 2.6 Challenge, taking place in this Sunday instead of the cancelled London Marathon.

Pioneered to mark the 40th anniversary of the marathon, the challenge asks participants to complete an activity based around the numbers 26 or 2.6.

It is suitable for all ages and abilities and the only rule is to follow the current government guidelines.

The postponed race, which last year broke the record for the 13th consecutive year as the world’s biggest annual one-day fundraising event, has dealt yet another blow to many charities who have seen a loss of income with the coronavirus pandemic.

Just a Drop is one of the organisations taking part in the campaign.

The charity aims to provide sustainable safe water, sanitation and hygiene products to struggling communities around the globe - work that is even more vital at this time at the world battles Covid 19.

The charity has been championing the practice of proper handwashing with soap since it started at World Travel Market back in 1998.

Through providing hygiene training and access to safe water and soap, the charity prevents the spread of diseases and protect communities.

Founder and chairman of Just a Drop, Fiona Jeffery, said: “We understand the challenges that the travel industry is currently facing.

“For many companies, the future is uncertain, and the world is a fragile place at the moment.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“The 2.6 Challenge is a national initiative designed to bring everyone together to have some fun in the light of the current circumstances and raise money for good causes.

“The Coronavirus outbreak is affecting everyone, everywhere, but imagine trying to defend yourself against the virus when you don’t have access to proper handwashing facilities and soap or attend health clinics with no running water and adequate sanitation. That is scary!”

With this campaign Just a Drop is aiming to support 368,000 people in communities across Asia, Africa and Latin America that currently don’t have the facilities that they need to respond to the coronavirus pandemic at a total cost of £1/person.

The numbers saved will be even greater due to the exponential nature of the virus.

To get involved in the campaign, visit the website, and set up a fundraising page for the challenge.