RCL Cares launches to UK cruise agents

Royal Caribbean Cruises has launched a new online hub - RCL Cares - to support UK and Ireland trade partners in the midst of the global Covid-19 pandemic.

The facility is open to agents of Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara and Silversea Cruises.

The initiative follows the recent success of a similar United States program, which has already assisted thousands of travel professionals across territories.

RCL Cares offers information ranging from wellbeing support for families to links to UK government and ABTA advice to businesses, trade FAQs and contact details for sales support teams.

The latest corporate messaging from RCL, alongside details of the RCL Cruise with Confidence policy, will also be made available.

Over time the hub will continue to be updated with group news and additional support measures, in line with the ever-changing economic and political landscape.

Ben Bouldin, vice president, EMEA, Royal Caribbean Cruises, commented: “We can’t emphasise enough how integral our trade partners are to our business and how valued they are to us, which is why we have launched RCL Cares; a centralised platform to make it as easy as possible for our trade partners to find the information they need.”

Royal Caribbean Cruises Limited is a global cruise holiday company that controls and operates four global brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara and Silversea Cruises.

The company also has stakes in German brand TUI Cruises and the Spanish brand Pullmantur Cruceros.

Together these brands operate a combined total of 61 ships with an additional 17 on order as of last year.