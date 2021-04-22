Viator signs attractions partnership with Booking.com

Viator and global digital travel platform Booking.com have today announced a new global partnership to showcase thousands of high-quality attractions, tours and activities.

Viator is a TripAdvisor company and leader in experiences with a marketplace of nearly 400,000 tours and activities around the world.

The integration with Booking.com will begin with key destinations in North America and Europe, with additional locations and inventory to follow over the coming months.

“Experiences are the most memorable part of any trip, and we’re delighted to bring more tour and activity options to Booking.com’s travellers, particularly as travel returns,” said Sarah Dines, vice president of business development at Viator.

“Bringing our experiences inventory to Booking.com’s massive audience of travellers is an exciting integration for travellers and tour operators alike.”

ADVERTISEMENT

This integration marks the first time Viator and Booking.com have partnered on experiences, and will bring added value and increased choice to Booking.com’s customers as well as Viator’s global community of tour operators and providers.

Bryan Batista, senior vice president, trips division, Booking.com, commented: “As people start to think about traveling again, we are pleased to be teaming up with Viator, to provide our customers with an expanded choice of relevant tours, attractions and activities in key destinations around the world.

“This collaboration further underlines our ambition and commitment to create a seamless end-to-end experience across the entire travel journey.

“We’ll continue to innovate and focus on making it easier for travellers to experience the very best a destination has to offer, ready in time for when we can all travel more freely and widely again.”

To browse the growing variety of great things to do around the world as travel and destinations start to open up again, travellers can visit the Attractions tab on Booking.com.