Travelport renews Korean Air partnership

Travelport has signed a multi-year content agreement with Korean Air, the country’s largest airline and national carrier.

Under the renewal agreement, the travel technology company will continue to provide content and inventory to more than 68,000 Travelport-connected agencies around the world, enabling them to search, sell and book fares.

Kenneth Chang, executive vice president and chief marketing officer, Korean Air, commented: “As travel recovers, Korean Air fully intends to be leading the way.

“Our partnership with Travelport has proven itself many times over, and its global network remains a cornerstone of our plans for international growth.”

In addition to providing Korean Air content to travel agencies around the world, Travelport is also supporting Korean Air’s organisation-wide digital transformation with its data and business intelligence, as well as airline insight solutions.

These tools provide timely analysis and insights which help airlines recognise and respond to market trends swiftly.

Sue Carter, head of Asia Pacific, air partners at Travelport, added: “We’re extremely pleased to continue supporting Korean Air’s ambitions to be a global aviation leader with our technology solutions.

“Taking advantage of cutting-edge advancements like New Distribution Capability will be crucial for airlines to lead in a world of heightened traveller expectations, and we look forward to further extending our support with Korean Air in time to come.”