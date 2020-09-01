Atlantis the Palm to offer free Covid-19 tests to guests

Atlantis the Palm in Dubai has revealed it will now be offering free, in-resort Covid-19.

The PCR tests will be available to guests who stay five nights or longer during their trip.

Due to passengers requiring to take a Covid-19 PCR test no more than 96 hours before departure from Dubai to UK, Europe and other and destinations, and present the printed test result certificate at check-in, the initiative will make it easier for international travellers to get tested.

The PCR tests will be done in the resort, as Atlantis has partnered with an authorised medical facility, so guests receive the test results within 24 hours.

Atlantis the Palm advises international guests to check the requirements of the country they are travelling to before they travel, with certain countries needing a Covid-19 PCR test before departure.

“We are continuously evolving to meet the needs of our customers during this challenging time.

“Using our on-site medical centre, the new PCR tests will help to reduce any travel inconveniences and encourage more international guests to visit Dubai’s premier entertainment destination,” said executive vice president and managing director of Atlantis Dubai, Timothy Kelly.

“We look forward to our guests relishing every moment of their time spent at Atlantis The Palm as we strive to implement innovative ways to serve them in a socially responsible way.

“The latest initiative also aligns itself with Emirates Airlines free medical cover for Covid-19-related expenses, designed to boost people’s confidence to travel during the pandemic.”