American Airlines adds new US Virgin Islands flight for summer

The United States Virgin Islands department of tourism has announced the addition of a third American Airlines daily flight between Miami and St. Croix next summer.

Commissioner of tourism, Joseph Boschulte, reported that between June 4th and August 17th the Dallas-based carrier will operate a third daily flight, utilising a 172-seat Boeing 737 aircraft.

American Airlines flight 2531 will depart Miami at 10:35, arriving St. Croix at 13:14, while the return flight departs St. Croix at 13:59, arriving Miami at 17:10.

The other two flights depart Miami at 12:05 and 17:35, and leave St. Croix at 15:29 and 08:00 the following day, respectively.

Commissioner Boschulte said the expansion in airlift dovetails seamlessly with the department’s efforts to increase stakeholder support for its long-term strategy to “strengthen demand for St. Croix by developing a distinctive brand for the island”.

Boschulte thanked American for its commitment to the US Virgin Islands, and underscored that the department will work closely with the airline to ensure the new flight is successful.