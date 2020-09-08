TrekAmerica to cease operations in wake of travel slump

Tour operator TrekAmerica has become the latest victim of the slump in travel caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The company earlier said it would cease trading as part of a wider restructure of the adventure division at owner Travelopia.

A statement from the company explained: “We’re incredibly sad to say that due to ongoing uncertainties from Covid, TrekAmerica won’t be continuing to run trips.

“This has been an incredibly difficult decision to make.”

No further bookings will be taken, while refunds will also be offered.

Those still looking to travel can transfer bookings over to other Travelopia brands, including Exodus Travels or Exodus Edits.

TrekAmerica said it would be in touch with holidaymakers to work through the changes.

A statement added: “For almost 50 years, we’ve been honoured to be part of your incredible travel stories.

“Even though we’re driving off into the sunset, we hope the friends and memories our Trek community have made will live on in our Trekkers for many more years to come.”