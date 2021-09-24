Travelodge begins autumnal recruitment drive

Travelodge has today kick-started an autumn recruitment drive, with the company looking to fill 750 positions immediately.

The effort includes 720 full and part time positions with flexible working hours at hotels the length and breadth of the country.

These include management roles for hotel manager and assistant hotel manager positions, as well as in the housekeeping team and on reception.

The company is also looking to fill 30 roles at its head office in Thame, Oxfordshire which includes positions in finance, property, revenue, sales and operations.

Craig Bonnar, Travelodge chief executive, said: “There has never been a better time than now to join the UK hospitality sector - the career opportunities are endless, and it also opens a door to the world.

“We need to fill 750 positions, and if you have passion, determination and a real desire to look after people then we will help you learn the rest.

“Joining Travelodge also opens the door to training, coaching and career progression.

“Our in-house management development programme, Aspire, has helped over a thousand entry-level colleagues into a management job.

“We operate a dedicated programme to help parents work around the school run by offering flexible working hours and jobs close to home so that they can raise their family and keep one foot firmly on the career ladder too.”

