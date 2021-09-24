New aviation director for Leeds Bradford Airport

Leeds Bradford Airport (LBA) has announced the appointment of Nicola McMullen as aviation director.

The decision is part of a wider reorganisation of the senior commercial team at the airport.

McMullen will facilitate future growth at LBA, leading the development of new and exciting routes to destinations across Europe and beyond.

She joins with over 18 years’ experience in the aviation industry.

McMullen has spent the last nine years working for Manchester Airport Group, holding roles in strategy, aviation development and as commercial director.

A graduate from Manchester Alliance Business School, with a master’s degree in airport operations and service delivery, she grew up in Manchester and is a firm believer in the untapped potential of the north of England.

McMullen said: “I am pleased to play a part in the growth of LBA as a crucial hub for connecting the world to the north of England and the economic benefit that brings across Yorkshire.

“This is an exciting opportunity and I’m looking forward to moving ahead with developing sustainable growth and an exciting future travel proposition for passengers, following what was a difficult period for the whole aviation industry.”

As part of commercial team reorganisation, former LBA commercial director, John Cunliffe, will now hold the role of commercial and strategy director.

He will lead the overall commercial and customer offering for LBA, which includes the food, beverage and retail outlets, car parking and business partner relationships, as well as supporting the broader overarching strategy for the business.

Cunliffe joined LBA in 2018 as commercial director, bringing a strong commercial and aviation background from previous roles at easyJet and Emirates.