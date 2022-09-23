Travelodge Hobart transformation completed following multi-million-dollar refurbishment program

Travelodge Hobart has just completed a multi-million-dollar refurbishment program that has seen all 131 guest rooms refreshed, public spaces – including a dramatic new-look reception – transformed, the installation of a gym and purpose-built yoga and Pilates studio, and new Dreamcatcher beds throughout.

Group Chief Operating Officer, Chris Sedgwick, says the addition of a dedicated yoga and Pilates Room – a first for the Travelodge brand in Australia and New Zealand – was designed to cater to clientele who want to keep their preferred fitness habits when they’re on the road.

“Like our brand mantra, the yoga Room is refreshing simple,” he said. “But we had a bit of fun along the way with the interior design.”

Images of Tasmania’s Mount Field National Park, Horseshoe Falls (pictured) and the view from Mt Wellington over Hobart dominate the space, allowing gym users to switch off and get on with the job at hand.

All 131 guest rooms are sporting a facelift that includes TFE Hotels’ signature Dreamcatcher beds, a calming oceanic deep blue and white colour scheme, new smart TVs and contemporary artwork throughout.

Likewise, the hotel’s new reception has been completely transformed with an open hub design direction that follows that of Travelodge Hotel Docklands in Melbourne, which was refurbished in April 2021. Guests can access free WIFI throughout the hotel to help them stay connected.

“The lobby has a welcoming vibe – with a Grab ‘n Go counter for breakfast on the run,” Sedgwick said. “The space is also set up for those quick and informal meetings that inevitably happen when you’re on the road, or for travellers who want a space outside of their hotel room to unwind and socialise.”

Sedgwick says the hotel’s refurbishment program, which finished last month, was perfectly timed to ride the strong wave of domestic tourism to the Apple Isle.

“We expect the strong domestic interest in Tasmania to continue for the next few years, so it was incredibly important for us that we continue to have a quality product in that market,” he said. “And more so as we continue to work our way out of Covid and wait to see inbound tourism recover to pre pandemic levels.”