Robinson appointed chairman of Travelodge

Travelodge has announced the appointment of leisure travel veteran, Martin Robinson, as its new chairman.

He has spent most of his career within the sector and brings a wealth of brand building, strategic management and leadership expertise.

He spent 17-years at Center Parcs as chief executive of their European business and chairman of the UK.

Robinson also spent ten years on the boards of Disneyland Paris and Regus and has chaired various other businesses, including Holmes Place Health Clubs and wagamama.

He currently chairs the UK business for Burger King, the second largest fast-food chain in the world, and Parkdean Resorts, the largest holiday park operator in the UK.

Stephen Shurrock, Travelodge non-executive board director, said: “We are delighted to announce the appointment of Martin as chairman of Travelodge.

“Martin brings a broad wealth of hospitality and strategic management experience to the role.

“The well-established management team and board look forward to working with him to further develop the Travelodge business.

“As travel restrictions start to be relaxed, business and leisure confidence returns, and our market recovers, Travelodge is well positioned to benefit from improvements in trading conditions.”

Travelodge is a UK-based budget hotel brand which operates 586 hotels across the UK, Ireland and Spain.

Robinson said: “It is a great honour to join Travelodge, which is not just a British hotel icon but also a model of a great value brand.

“Its resilience has helped it to navigate through the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Now, is an exciting time to be joining the company, as it embarks on the next exciting phase in its development.”