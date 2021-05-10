Bonnar takes top job at Travelodge

Travelodge has confirmed the appointment of Craig Bonnar as chief executive of the budget hotel company.

He has been serving as interim chief since the start of this year and has been a member of the group operating board since his appointment as chief operating officer in 2017.

During this time, he has made a significant contribution to the running of the company and its financial and operational performance.

As chief operating officer, Bonnar held direct management responsibility for leading operations across its hotels in the UK, Ireland and Spain.

Prior to joining Travelodge, he worked at Asda for over twenty years, having started on the shop floor Craig joined the graduate programme and progressed through the business holding a variety of senior roles including.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bonnar said: “I take on this new role with great ambition for the group and I am looking forward to working with the leadership team to build upon the brand’s strong foundation with Travelodge being well positioned to benefit from recovery as restrictions are lifted and demand builds.

“Our immediate priorities are to reopen all our hotels and resume full trading, continue to rebuild relationships with our landlords and plan for the future.”