Travelodge unveils plans for new UK properties

Travelodge has announced it expects to open 17 new hotels across the UK in 2021, creating 360 new jobs and growing its hotel network to 597 locations in the UK, Ireland and Spain.

New locations include Leicester city centre, Mansfield, Newark on Trent, Poole, Rochdale and Sandwich.

These new hotels are being developed by third party investors with an approximate investment value of £175 million.

It is expected that most properties will be open and trading in time for the summer season.

As part of this expansion, the group is continuing the roll-out of Travelodge Plus, the group’s ‘budget chic’ hotel format.

ADVERTISEMENT

Launched in 2018, this concept is designed around the needs of the budget traveller who wants that little bit more style and choice with little touches to make it easier to work and relax both inside and outside the room.

This year, the group is opening a further three Travelodge Plus hotels, and boosting its collection to 14 properties in prime locations across the UK.

This includes a further two Travelodge Plus hotels in London and the company’s first property in St Albans.

Craig Bonnar, Travelodge chief executive, said: “After a challenging 12 months, today’s announcement demonstrates the strength in the Travelodge brand and is a key step forward as we emerge out of lockdown.

“I am delighted to be able to say that the opening of our new Travelodge hotels across the UK is going to create 360 new jobs in hospitality and support 17 local economies.

“Our priority is now to officially reopen our remaining hotels in May, as we emerge from lockdown, welcome our customers back and continue to offer great value but now with even more choice, as we build an even bigger and better Travelodge brand.”