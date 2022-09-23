Travelodge Resort Darwin unveils two-storey high mural by artist Lisa King as part of Darwin Street

Hot on the heels of its Wet Season makeover in 2020, Travelodge Resort Darwin has undergone another dramatic transformation with the addition of a two-storey high mural by artist Lisa King as part of this year’s Darwin Street Art Festival.

Director of Operations ANZ, Tish Nyar, said TFE Hotels was no stranger to the Darwin Street Art Festival, with the Indigenous-owned Adina-Vibe Darwin Waterfront* undergoing a similar transformation back in 2020 thanks to the addition of a five-storey pastel mural by NZ-born artist Pennyrose Wiggins.

“Our Adina-Vibe Darwin Waterfront mural features no less than 11 migratory birds and paid tribute to the Territory’s Wet Season, so it’s fitting that this year the Travelodge’s mural honours proud Danggalaba Kulumbirigin^ woman, Mililma May.

Australian multi-disciplinary artist and large-scale muralist, Lisa King, has recently put the finishing touches to her portrait of Mililma at the busy Cavenagh and Lindsay Street intersection in Darwin’s CBD.

Festival Producer, Jo Shearn, said Mililma was a staunch Danggalaba Kulumbirigin Tiwi woman living, working, and creating on Kulumbirigin Country and was a fitting subject for the Travelodge artwork.

“Malila and Lisa spent time together on Larrakia land prior to the mural being started in order for the work to be a truly genuine representation of Milima’s strength and power as a young Danggalaba Kulumbirigin woman. She generously gifted us a beautiful poem to accompany the portrait.”

ADVERTISEMENT

DANGGALABA KULUMBIRIGIN WOMAN

I am Dedja Batcho.

I am her daughters and her sons: Victor, Lindy,

Bartrum, Keith, Yula, Lucy, Emily, Mary and

Rona.

I am Dedja Batcho’s grand-children, who

themselves are parents and grandparents of

many.

I am my nieces and nephews, and my children

and grandchildren to come.

You can tell who we are by our stance, smiles

and frown.

We are the Danggalaba Kulumbirigin.

The descendants of traditional custodians of

this country where we sit and bathe in the sun.

Travelodge Resort General Manager, Lucy Ockleston, said the team were thrilled to play a small part in honouring Mililma and looked forward to unveiling another mural in the not-too-distant future.

“When the Darwin Street Art Festival team approached us to partner again this year, we knew we had two perfect walls to not only showcase the artwork but to give the festival fantastic exposure,” she said. “With Lisa King’s artwork complete, we are very much looking forward to unveiling our second enormous six-storey mural sometime in the future.”

“Watch this space… quite literally.”

Both of the hotel murals form part of Darwin’s CBD self-guided Street Art Tourist Trail which can be accessed by downloading the DSAF app. The Adina-Vibe artwork can be viewed from the pedestrian Sky Bridge leading to the Darwin Waterfront precinct and from street level whilst the Travelodge mural is best seen from the corner of Lindsay and Cavenagh Streets.