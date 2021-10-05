Travelodge improves offering for business travellers

Travelodge has unveiled Travelodge Business, a bespoke one-stop service created to help restart travel programmes post-pandemic.

The project supports business accommodation needs and gives companies substantial cash savings.

During the last 12 months, Travelodge has worked extensively with its regular business customers to help create a new and improved Travelodge Business product.

The group conducted a comprehensive study with over 3,000 businesses of all varied sizes and in different sectors to obtain a full perspective on the needs of companies and businesses travellers emerging from the national lockdown.

The key findings from this research alongside feedback from a series of business travel themed focus groups helped define the features and design of Travelodge Business.

Following the May government roadmap announcement, Travelodge soft-launched its new Travelodge Business service with nearly 100 existing customers and it has been well received.

On average, since the full launch nearly 1,000 new companies are signing up to the service each week and all existing business users have now been transferred over to the new service.

Travelodge Business is designed to support a range of businesses ranging from blue chip companies, small- and medium-sized and entrepreneurs.

It provides a tailored, self-service business travel solution that offers genuine cost savings, exclusive benefits and a dedicated support team, enabling business customers to have full control over their bookings at a click of a button.

Craig Bonnar, Travelodge chief executive, said: “We are seeing green shoots that business travel is restarting across the UK as businesses recognise that travel is important to success.

“Business travel is often about building relationships and some face-to-face meetings are essential.

“Our research shows company bosses are concerned about their bottom line and how they can make business travel affordable and safe in the new normal, which is why we have invested in Travelodge Business.”