Trainline boosts Swiss ticket options with SBB deal

Trainline has signed a partnership with Swiss Federal Railways, SBB.

The partnership provides customers with tickets for all Swiss rail carriers, including cross-border journeys to neighbouring countries France, Italy, Germany and Austria.

The partnership gives Trainline customers access to the entire Swiss rail network, with approximately 1,800 stations across the country, including regional carriers and including popular tourist routes such as the Glacier Express, Bernina Express and Gotthard Panorama Express.

Customers will be able to purchase Savers, Flexible fares and use their SBB rail card for all SBB routes via Trainline.

For the first time, travellers can also plan a single journey combining SBB routes with rail and coach carriers throughout Europe.

Commenting on the partnership, Daniel Beutler, president of Trainline International, said: “This partnership is fantastic for our customers as they can now travel on direct routes into and within Switzerland, as well as combine journeys with tickets from train and coach carriers in the rest of continental Europe.

“We have customers in 173 countries and are excited to give them seamless access to SBB’s network, making booking Swiss rail travel easier than ever in their own language and currency, using the same Trainline app that they know and trust.”

All SBB tickets purchased with Trainline are digital and can be used on customers’ mobiles or printed at home, eliminating the inconvenience of queuing to buy or collect tickets at the station.

Alternatively, tickets can also be stored in the Apple Wallet.

Alberto Bottini, management board member of the SBB Passenger Traffic Division, head of distribution, services and marketing, said: “We are delighted to provide Trainline with our new SBB WebService API, an attractive comprehensive platform for the public transport offers in Switzerland.

“Travellers will thus have easy and quick access to the Swiss railways, which will take them safely, punctually and comfortably to their destination.

“Thanks to the SBB WebService API, partners such as Trainline will prospectively be able to offer our joint customers an even wider range of services worldwide.”