Boeing offers $100 million to 737 Max crash families

Boeing has offered US$100 million (£80 million) to the families and communities of those killed in two 737 Max accidents.

The aircraft type remains grounded following the crashes of Ethiopian Airlines flight 302 and Lion Air flight 610 in March and October last year respectively.

A total of 346 people were killed in the incidents.

The funds would support education, hardship and living expenses for impacted families, community programs, and economic development in communities, Boeing said in a statement.

“We at Boeing are sorry for the tragic loss of lives in both of these accidents and these lives lost will continue to weigh heavily on our hearts and on our minds for years to come.

“The families and loved ones of those on board have our deepest sympathies, and we hope this initial outreach can help bring them comfort,” said Dennis Muilenburg, Boeing chairman.

He added: “We know every person who steps aboard one of our airplanes places their trust in us.

“We are focused on re-earning that trust and confidence from our customers and the flying public in the months ahead.”

Lawyers for the families of those killed were initially sceptical of the offer.

With litigation against Boeing still at an early stage, the offer appeared premature, experts suggested.

Boeing is currently battling to get the 737 Max back in the skies.

The manufacturing giant is working with the FAA and global authorities to approve software updates designed to overhaul anti-stalling software that has been implemented in both crashes.

However, no date for approval has yet been set.