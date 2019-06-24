Six Senses Papagayo to take brand into Central America

Six Senses will expand its footprint to Central America as it teams up with the Canyon Group to announce the development of Six Senses Papagayo.

The Costa Rican property offers a new adventure for those seeking love of life and health in a private, eco-conscious and away-from-it-all destination.

The breath-taking 2,300-acre Papagayo Peninsula consistently ranks as one of the finest mixed-use luxury developments in the world.

With 15 miles (24 kilometres) of pristine coastline and exotic beaches, the peninsula features discreetly-sprinkled hotels and residences.

Perhaps the greatest attribute of Papagayo is that even when fully developed, 70 per cent of the land mass will be preserved as nature intended.

ADVERTISEMENT

Six Senses Papagayo, when completed, will be unique on the peninsula.

The site stretches from the highest point and 360-degree panorama of the Guanacaste archipelago to a forested beachfront dotted with 41 secluded and generously sized pool villas.

There are also 31 one-of-a-kind residences available for sale to owners interested in an exciting investment opportunity along with full access to a unique resort-life experience.

“We are very excited about our first project in Central America,” said Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas chief executive Neil Jacobs of.

“Our own values epitomize Costa Rica’s commitment to sustainability and the essence of Pura Vida (pure life) culture.

“Everything starts with the question of preserving the natural and cultural heritage of Costa Rica while enhancing social and economic benefits.”

Six Senses Papagayo is owned and under development by the Canyon Group based in Larkspur, California.

The group either acquires or develops boutique, ultra-luxury resorts in unique destinations.

Among the group’s core portfolio are the famed Amangiri resort in Utah and Amangani resort in Wyoming.

The Canyon Group has teamed up with the Garnier Group, one of Costa Rica’s best known and most reputable development companies to develop the resort.