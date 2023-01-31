Casa de Campo to welcome new Spa & Wellness Centre

Casa de Campo Resort & Villas has revealed the designs of its new, cutting-edge Spa & Wellness Centre, which opens its doors in the spring.

The new facility will position Casa de Campo as a leading wellbeing destination in the Caribbean, offering 18,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor facilities and blending prestige spa services, wellness experiences and cutting-edge technology.

Guests will be able to experience an extensive hydrothermal circuit, featuring sauna, steam, a vitality pool, cold plunge, Laconium loungers and an outdoor spa pool.

A total of 13 luxuriously appointed treatment rooms will offer relaxing experiences, results-oriented therapies, and technology supported treatments such as a JetPeel Facial, MLX i3Dome Triple Detox Therapy, or Binuaral Acoustic & Dynamic Stimulation on a Welnamis Table.

A private garden and outdoor rain shower will allow guests to connect to the stunning surroundings, and a dedicated Spa Concierge will take care of visitors’ every need.

As a resort that is favoured by the A-list, royalty and heads of state, Casa’s new Spa & Wellness Centre will also offer a discreet ‘spa within a spa’, perfect for VIPs, groups and for use as a Bridal Suite.

Facilities will include a private entrance, lounge, treatment area, makeup station, dressing area, bathroom, indoor and outdoor showers, a personal vitality pool, plus a private bar and refreshment area.

Visitors to the spa can enjoy freshly brewed Dominican coffee, smoothies and light meals at the Spa Cafe and Juice Bar, containing fresh, seasonal and locally grown produce.

Casa de Campo is considered the Domicican Republic’s Leading Resort by voters at the World Travel Awards.

For more information, visit the official website.