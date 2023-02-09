easyJet launches emergency collection to support UNICEF’s Türkiye and Syria earthquake appeal

From Saturday 11th February, easyJet is launching an emergency onboard collection to raise vital funds for UNICEF’s Türkiye and Syria emergency earthquake appeal.

The in-flight collections will take place across easyJet’s entire network from Saturday over the next two weeks, offering more than 2.7 million passengers across 36 countries the opportunity to donate.

The funds raised from the collections will go directly towards supporting UNICEFs round-the-clock emergency response in the region, to help provide urgent support to the children who have lost their homes, sleeping rough and those who have been separated from their families.

easyJet has partnered with UNICEF for more than a decade and is currently supporting the charity’s latest emergency appeal following a successful Ukraine appeal last year, which raised more than £800,000 for children and their families impacted by the war in Ukraine.

Over the last 10 years easyJet’s customers have raised more than £16m through onboard donations, helping to protect millions of children around the world from disease and keep them safe during emergencies.

Michael Brown, Director of Cabin Services, commented:

“We are deeply saddened to hear about the devasting impact of the earthquakes in Türkiye and Syria and our thoughts are with all those affected. We would like to thank our customers in advance for any onboard donations for UNICEF’s emergency appeal and for their generosity and kindness. Their support will help UNICEF and their volunteers to provide a lifeline in the region for the children and families who have been affected.

“We’d also like to thank our fantastic crew who make these collections possible, who are always passionate about going the extra mile to raise money for UNICEF and the vital work they do.”

Jon Sparkes, Chief Executive, UNICEF UK:

“In the wake of the recent and devastating earthquakes in Türkiye and Syria, we are thankful for Partners like easyJet. These are the most powerful earthquakes to hit the region in almost 100 years and came at the worst possible time for vulnerable children and their families.”

“UNICEF and easyJet are committed to ensuring that those affected receive urgent support. By supporting UNICEF’s appeal, easyJet is helping to provide access to emergency supplies.”

“Children face extra risks to their health without supplies of food and clean water and donations from easyJet and its customers will support UNICEF’s work around the clock to protect the health and welfare of children and their families.”