Hanoi capital named among top six global cycling destinations

Dutch online travel agency Booking.com has revealed the leading six best places in the world for visitors looking to go on a cycling vacation, with the results based on a survey of travelers.

According to the website, the capital is renowned for its centuries-old architecture, lakes, parks, and over 600 temples and pagodas, offering a network of fantastic cycling paths that allow travelers to explore the area amongst locals on bicycles and scooters.

“Visitors can park up in the city’s colorful Old Quarter and refuel on delicious Vietnamese street food such as beef noodle soup and shrimp cakes,” says Booking.com.

For those who prefer taking a day trip out of the city, the website recommends a Tour of Hoa Lu with Boat & Bike Ride that will allow them to explore the former imperial city, followed by a traditional sampan sail alongside rice fields and a leisurely cycle around a local village.

Other ideal cycling destinations listed by Booking.com include Uyuni in Bolivia, Valencia in Spain, Moab in the United States, Riva del Garda in Italy, and Carretera Austral in Chile.

The survey was commissioned by Booking.com and conducted among a sample of 48,413 respondents across 31 markets globally.

Respondents were required to have traveled at least once for business or leisure over the past 12 months. In addition, they also must be planning to travel this year and be either the primary decision maker or involved in the decision making process in their journey.

The survey was taken online and took place in January.

Vietnam has enjoyed multiple wins at the prestigious World Travel Awards in 2021. These include:

Asia’s Leading Destination 2021

Asia’s Leading Sustainable Tourism Destination 2021

Asia’s Leading Tourist Board 2021

Asia’s Leading Cultural City Destination 2021 (Hoi An)

World’s Best Golf Destination 2021 (World Golf Awards)

Asia’s Best Golf Destination 2021 (World Golf Awards)

Asia’s Best River Cruise Destination 2021 (World Cruise Awards)

Vietnam is also nominated in a host of categories in 2022. These include:

Asia’s Leading Beach Destination 2022

Asia’s Leading Cultural Destination 2022

Asia’s Leading Destination 2022

Asia’s Leading Nature Destination 2022

Asia’s Leading Tourist Board 2022

Asia’s Leading Youth Travel Destination 2022

Asia’s Leading Sustainable Tourism Destination 2022

Asia’s Leading Festival & Event Destination 2022 (Da Nang City)

Asia’s Leading Cultural City Destination 2022 (Hoi An)

Asia’s Leading Cultural City Destination 2022 (Hue City)

Asia’s Best Cruise Destination 2022 (World Cruise Awards)

Asia’s Best River Cruise Destination 2022 (World Cruise Awards)

Asia’s Best Culinary Destination (World Culinary Awards)

Asia’s Best Golf Destination 2022 (World Golf Awards)

World’s Best Wellness Destination 2022 (World Spa Awards)

Asia’s Best Spa Destination 2022 (World Spa Awards)