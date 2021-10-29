London City rebuilds schedule in wake of Covid-19

Connections from London City to the capital of the Czech Republic are set to resume on Sunday with BA CityFlyer.

The return of Prague means that 13 of the 15 routes that BA CityFlyer operated in 2019 have now returned to the schedule.

There is also hope that Milan Linate and Munich will again feature on the airport’s departure board in the months ahead.

After a shortened ski season in 2020, London City will add Salzburg and Chambéry to its schedule in the winter, complimenting existing services to Zurich and Geneva.

The new route announcements come as the airport is reporting strong growth, particularly in business traffic since the easing of restrictions for passengers arriving into the UK.

ADVERTISEMENT

The latest figures indicate that the airport is on-track to welcome 145,000 passengers in October, which is up 21 per cent on September.

This is despite many of its summer leisure destinations being replaced by additional rotations on core business routes like Edinburgh, Glasgow and Dublin.

London City Airport chief commercial officer, Richard Hill, said: “We are delighted with the strong performance through October.

“We’ve long maintained that business traffic would return and the demand from customers during October has given us real confidence heading into 2022.

“It’s also testament to the agility of our airlines in providing convenient flight times and competitive pricing that benefit our customers.”

The schedule for November also includes Swiss adding five-weekly rotations on Zurich, Luxair adding three on Luxembourg, KLM an additional rotation on Amsterdam and Lufthansa adding 11 on Frankfurt.

BA CityFlyer is growing Glasgow by ten weekly rotations, Edinburgh by seven, Berlin by six, Amsterdam and Florence by two.