Chihuahua, The Home of Adventure After the FIFA World Cup 2026

As Mexico, along with the United States and Canada, prepares to welcome thousands of visitors for the FIFA World Cup from June 11 to July 19, 2026—with matches in Mexico City, Guadalajara, and Monterrey—the northern state of Chihuahua is emerging as the perfect place to extend the experience beyond football.

Thanks to its excellent air connectivity with Mexico’s three World Cup host cities, Chihuahua offers travelers a unique opportunity to discover a different side of Mexico—raw, natural, and brimming with authenticity. From its historic capital city, also called Chihuahua, to the vast expanse of the Sierra Tarahumara, this destination invites visitors to continue their journey through a blend of adventure, culture, and serenity.



Easy Connections to Natural Grandeur.

The international airport in the state capital offers frequent direct flights from Mexico City (MEX), Guadalajara (GDL), and Monterrey (MTY). Travelers can reach Chihuahua in under two hours from any of Mexico’s host cities. The airport also connects with Dallas—one of the U.S. host cities and a major air hub linking to the rest of the World Cup venues in the U.S. and Canada. Thanks to this exceptional connectivity, football fans can design an itinerary that combines the excitement of the World Cup with the natural and cultural richness of Chihuahua.



The Magic of the Sierra Tarahumara: A Journey of a Lifetime.

Few experiences compare to a ride aboard the Chepe Express, one of the most breathtaking train routes in the world. Along its journey, the train winds through mountains, canyons, and Rarámuri communities, offering awe-inspiring views of the Copper Canyon, a natural formation three times deeper than the Grand Canyon.

Beyond its landscapes, Chihuahua offers a close encounter with the indigenous heritage of northern Mexico, the warmth of its mountain towns, and a cuisine that blends deep-rooted tradition with authentic local flavors. It’s the ideal destination for those seeking to reconnect with nature and experience a different side of Mexico.



A Hidden Gem for True Explorers.

After the thrill of the World Cup, Chihuahua invites travelers with a curious spirit to stay longer and embark on an authentic adventure. Whether exploring traces of the past in the city of Chihuahua—once even the nation’s capital—discovering Mennonite regions in the north, strolling through the Pueblo Mágico of Creel, hiking among mysterious rock formations, ancient Jesuit settlements, and Rarámuri communities, savoring regional dishes, or gazing at starry skies over the majestic Copper Canyon in Divisadero before boarding the legendary Chepe Express—Chihuahua offers the perfect balance of adventure, culture, and wonder.



Must-See Experiences in Chihuahua:

- Explore the Museum of the Revolution, housed in Pancho Villa’s former residence—a historic icon that brings to life the most intense moments of Mexico’s revolutionary struggle.

- Visit a sotolera and discover why this handcrafted spirit—praised even by Lenny Kravitz—is quickly becoming the new signature distillate of northern Mexico.

- Enjoy a juicy steak paired with local wine, or try smoky dishes made with the region’s distinctive dried chiles.

- Tour the Mennonite Museum in Cuauhtémoc, where the history, traditions, and way of life of this unique community are preserved.

- Visit a Rarámuri community and gain insight into their worldview, spiritual syncretism, and deep connection with nature.

- Ride the longest zipline in Latin America at the Copper Canyon Adventure Park, soaring across the canyon at over 100 km/h.

- Watch the sunset from Divisadero, where the Copper Canyon landscape glows in shades of gold and red—a truly unforgettable sight.

- Board the legendary Chepe Express, the panoramic train that winds through mountains, tunnels, and bridges, offering unparalleled views of the Sierra Tarahumara.

And so much more awaits in this extraordinary destination… www.visitachihuahua.mx