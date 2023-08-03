The Newest, Independent, Luxury Glamping Sites Across the UK

Unique hideaways welcome five new luxury, independent glampsites across the UK, into their one-of-a-kind collection. From a dog-friendly clifftop cabin in Devon to a shepherd’s hut in a walled garden on the edge of the Peak District, in the past month, Unique hideaways have welcomed a whole array of dream-worthy places to stay to their bespoke collection.

The Nest- Devon

Say hello to paradise. Perched atop a cliff and nestled amongst lush green trees, this heavenly cabin with dazzling sea views is sure to light a sense of adventure within you. The interiors are lavish, the view is awe-inspiring and the location is quite simply out of this world. Welcoming dogs, this hidden haven is perfect for a weekend escape to the seaside, while offering complete privacy and a sense of serenity from the bustling world outside.

Secret Garden Escape- Staffordshire

Perched within a beautiful walled garden, this majestic hut has a magical wood-fired hot tub and delicious pizza oven. Just a stone’s throw from the dramatic landscape of the Peak District National Park, this pocket of paradise is perfect for adventure dreamers, seeking a retreat off the well-worn path.

Lazydays Hideaway- Isle of Wight

How does island life sound to you? This gorgeous family-sized yurt is idyllic for a getaway with the ones you love most. The sea view is sparkling, the interiors are sumptuous and the outdoor bathtub offers a little bit of luxury for your stay in nature. It’s time for an adventure with all the family and we’ve found the perfect hideaway for doing just that…

Vista Paris- Cornwall

Cosy interiors, spellbinding views and dream-worthy moments exist at our upcycled, handcrafted haven in the Cornish countryside. From the bubbling hot tub to the central location for exploring the very best that Cornwall has to offer, this stunning hideaway makes for the perfect last-minute getaway to this special corner of the UK.

Matilda- Sussex

This cute cabin offers you a dose of escapism. With folklore tales, a vibrant colour palette and rustic features, this quirky glamping abode is just the spot to call home for a little while. Nestled in the blissful East Sussex countryside, there’s so much to explore nearby that you’ll be wishing to return time and time again.