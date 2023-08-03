Climbing Adventure Awaits at Munich Airport Center: High-Rope Course Returns for Summer Fun

During the summer vacation, climbing enthusiasts will have the opportunity to test their personal limits at dizzying heights in the Munich Airport Center (MAC). Experienced climbers and newbies alike will get to try out new challenges between August 7 and August 30, 2023, when the MAC Forum will play host to a high-rope course specially designed for the airport. Experienced trainers will be at hand to provide instructions and the safety equipment required to use the various climbing stations, which span a height of 15 meters and a width of 23 meters. A two-hour climbing session costs EUR 9 for adults aged 15 and over and EUR 7 for children up to the age of 14.

Slots can be booked by e-mail [email protected] or in person directly on site subject to availability. The high-rope course is open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday to Thursday, and from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m., Friday to Sunday. After hitting the heights, visitors can relax in a deckchair with a cold drink at the “Surf and Turf Bar”. A ticket for a climbing session entitles the holder to a one-euro drinks discount. The “Surf and Turf Bar” is open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday to Thursday, and from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m., Friday to Sunday.

Climbers must be at least 125 cm tall and children under 140 cm must be accompanied by an adult.