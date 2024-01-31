Iberia and Iberia Express Lead Europe in Punctuality for 2023

Iberia and Iberia Express were the most punctual airlines in Europe in 2023. Iberia Express occupies first place on the podium with 84.58% of its flights arriving on time, as well as being the fifth most punctual low-cost airline in the world, according to Cirium’s On-Time Performance Report, the industry’s key annual report on punctuality.

Iberia, for its part, was the second most punctual airline in Europe and fifth in the world with 84.38% of its flights arriving on time, out of a total of 170,750 flights.

Fernando Candela, the president of Iberia, added that “punctuality is one of the values most appreciated by our customers and one of our main focuses. We are proud to always be among the most punctual airlines in the world. We will continue working to perfect the complicated systems that make planes take off and land on time. It is a team effort, so I congratulate all the people at Iberia who make it possible every day and ensure that the airline permanently achieves the highest quality standards.”

“In a year with very demanding operations and in which we have operated a record number of flights, almost 41,000, we have managed to be the most punctual low-cost airline in Europe and fifth in the world. I could not be more proud of this great achievement, which is a reflection of a committed, professional and hard-working team like that of Iberia Express, where we work to achieve the highest standards of efficiency and operational excellence, with the firm purpose of offering, on each flight, the best experience for our customers,” said Carlos Gómez, CEO of Iberia Express. “My most sincere thanks to each and every one of the people at Iberia Express whose work has allowed us to reach this huge achievement, which showcases our vocation to providing our customers with the best possible service.”

Punctuality, a Hallmark of the Iberia Group

Iberia has been among the most punctual airlines in Europe, and among the top 10 in the world, for the last eight years.

Likewise, since it was launched in March 2012, Iberia Express always maintained high standards of operational excellence, which have allowed it to build a track record of success over these 11 years: Iberia Express was the most punctual low-cost airline in the world for five consecutive years, between 2014 and 2018, and the most punctual in Europe in 2019, 2022, and 2023.

Jeremy Bowen, the CEO of Cirium, congratulated both airlines and pointed out that “Iberia Express has become a benchmark in the airline sector, demonstrating consistent punctuality, efficient operations and seamless alignment with Iberia and IAG. This distinction allows you to stand out among your competitors. The airline’s ongoing dedication to operational excellence and customer satisfaction is evident in its work. Facing the current challenges of the post-pandemic era, the Iberia Express team has built a solid foundation on which to continue building a path of success and growth.”