The Bahamas takes on new UK trade representation

Finn Partners has been appointed by the Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investments & Aviation (BMOTIA) to provide public relations services for the islands in the United Kingdom.

The UK office will also act as the hub agency, managing other European markets including Italy.

The contract includes creative campaign ideation; consumer and trade media relations and activations; coordinating broadcast visits; events; influencer support and crisis communications.

Central to the work for the BMOTIA will be to activate a comprehensive communications strategy and PR programme to increase brand Bahamas’ visibility in the UK market.

Finn Partners will promote the traditional culture, history, leisure activities, nature and cuisine of the islands of the Bahamas, to help generate overall growth of visitor arrivals to the destination, particularly in line with new UK flight routes.

Chester Cooper, the Bahamas minister of tourism, commented: “Our vision is to be a global industry leader in destination marketing and management, contributing sustainably to a thriving national economy.

“Finn Partners presented us with a holistic and creative approach to support our strategy and help us achieve our business goals to increase tourism from the UK.

“We are confident that we have chosen the right PR partner to promote our wonderful destination and look forward to a successful collaboration.”