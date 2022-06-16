Bahamas eliminates travel health visa requirements

The Government of The Bahamas is removing another COVID requirement for international visitors. Effective at 12:01 a.m. on Sunday, 19 June 2022, travellers will no longer need to apply for a Bahamas Travel Health Visa in order to enter the country. All travellers will, however, still be required to present a negative COVID-19 test taken no more than three days (72 hours) prior to travel to The Bahamas.

“The discontinuation of the Travel Health Visa is yet another signal to the international community that we are open for business,” said the Honourable I. Chester Cooper, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments & Aviation. “Throughout the pandemic, we have remained committed to evaluating protocols and adjusting requirements to reflect the current environment. We acknowledge that the Travel Health Visa was a burden for travellers, and we are pleased to be able to eliminate it.”

While the streamlined entry protocols are a welcome change, the health and safety of all citizens, residents and visitors remain the priority. Besides having to test negative before flying to The Bahamas, all travellers must also follow on-island guidelines for mask wearing and social distancing.

Testing requirements are as follows:

Vaccinated travellers, as well as children ages 2-11, may present either a negative RT-PCR test or a Rapid Antigen test taken no more than three days (72 hours) prior to travel.

Unvaccinated travellers ages 12 and older must submit a negative RT-PCR test taken no more than three days (72 hours) prior to travel.