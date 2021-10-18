Holland America Line welcomes princess Margriet as godmother

Holland America Line has confirmed that when Rotterdam is named next spring, princess Margriet of the Netherlands will be the godmother of the ship.

The news sees a continuation of a tradition that began in the 1920s.

Holland America Line’s connection to the House of Orange goes back nearly a century to prince Hendrik launching Statendam III in 1929.

Since then, members of the Dutch royal family have launched 11 more Holland America Line vessels throughout the years, including princess Margriet who named Prinsendam (1972), Nieuw Amsterdam III (1983), Rotterdam VI (1997) and Oosterdam (2003).

“We are deeply grateful that princess Margriet will once again act as godmother to a Holland America Line ship, carrying on a long tradition with the royal family that continues to honour our Dutch roots,” said Gus Antorcha, president of Holland America Line.

“Rotterdam will be named in Rotterdam next year, celebrating its namesake city and our historic connection with the Netherlands.

“We look forward to commemorating the occasion where it all started for Holland America Line.”

The maiden cruise departs October 20th next year from Amsterdam, the Netherlands, and embarks on a 14-day transatlantic journey to Fort Lauderdale, Florida.