Duncombe to lead Bahamas ministry of tourism

The Bahamas ministry of tourism, investments and aviation has appointed Latia Duncombe as acting director general.

She will report to deputy prime minister, Chester Cooper.

Duncombe was recruited in August as deputy director general of the Bahamas ministry of tourism and aviation.

She is a seasoned Bahamian business professional, bringing over 25 years of cross-industry experience in sales and marketing, public relations, finance and business analysis.

Her positions and responsibilities range across local and international destinations throughout the Caribbean, including the Bahamas, Cayman Islands and Turks & Caicos Islands.

“Latia Duncombe is a distinguished executive in marketing and sales, and we are confident she will bring invaluable oversight while further propelling the Bahamas as a leading destination,” said Cooper.

“Duncombe will help me lead in the execution of our robust strategic growth plans for tourism and investments, as outlined in our Blueprint for Change.”

Latia Duncombe replaces Joy Jibrilu, who is now on “pre-retirement leave”.

“I am honoured to represent the people of the Bahamas in continuing to drive a healthy tourism economy in our great island nation,” said Duncombe.

“These recent years have been challenging as we navigate the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, but we look toward a more prosperous future with many accomplishments to celebrate in the months and years ahead.”