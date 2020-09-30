American builds pre-fight Covid-19 testing regime

American Airlines is collaborating with several foreign governments to begin offering pre-fight Covid-19 testing for customers, starting with Jamaica and the Bahamas.

The carrier plans to expand the program to additional markets in the weeks and months ahead.

“The pandemic has changed our business in ways we never could have expected, but all the while, the entire American Airlines team has eagerly tackled the challenge of reimagining the way we deliver a safe, healthy and enjoyable travel experience for our customers,” said Robert Isom, president of American Airlines.

“Our plan for this initial phase of pre-flight testing reflects the ingenuity and care our team is putting into rebuilding confidence in air travel, and we view this as an important step in our work to accelerate an eventual recovery of demand.”

American has reached agreement with Jamaica to launch an initial testing program at its Miami International Airport hub next month.

The initial phase of testing will be for Jamaican residents traveling to their home country.

If a passenger tests negative for Covid-19 ahead of flying with American, the 14-day quarantine currently in place for returning Jamaican residents would be waived.

American also has started working with the Bahamas and CARICOM to launch similar testing programs that would allow travel to the region.

The program will launch in the Bahamas next month.

“We are so pleased that American Airlines has included the Bahamas in their pre-flight testing program and for their continued commitment to mitigating the spread of coronavirus,” said Dionisio D’Aguilar, minister of tourism and aviation for the Bahamas.

“Miami is a major gateway to our islands, and we believe predeparture testing will create important efficiencies, while ensuring the health and safety of both our visitors and residents.”