Bahamas launches major London advertising campaign

The Bahamas is running a major six-month advertising campaign across taxis and outdoor spaces in London as the tourism market reopens.

Also included are sites at 20 underground stations and at London Heathrow Airport.

The adverts depict iconic Bahamian imagery including the Islands’ crystal-clear waters, Junkanoo dancers in colourful attire, iconic swimming pigs and pink flamingos.

The out of home campaign aims to place the Bahamas as the number one winter sun holiday destination for British travellers as there are currently no Covid-19 restrictions from the UK to the islands of the Bahamas.

