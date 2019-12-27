Tempo by Hilton joins growing portfolio

Hilton has launched Tempo by Hilton, what it is calling an approachable lifestyle brand.

It is curated to serve a growing segment of “modern achievers” who seek a hotel experience that reflects their ambition.

By combining thoughtful design and diverse lifestyle partnerships, Tempo by Hilton seeks to provide hotel owners and developers with a highly scalable brand that is both uplifting and within reach for future guests.

“For more than 100 years, Hilton has pioneered the hospitality industry as we know it,” said Christopher Nassetta, president, Hilton.

“Tempo by Hilton is the latest example of our unique ability to anticipate what our guests are looking for and deliver unmatched value for customers and owners alike.

“We are thrilled to welcome this new brand to our Hilton family and look forward to building on our legacy of innovation with Tempo by Hilton.”

As part of its commitment to helping guests live better lives, Tempo by Hilton has established and built upon partnerships with leading experts across the well-being, food and beverage and other lifestyle spheres.

The experts on board include Arianna Huffington’s renowned behaviour change platform, Thrive Global, and established culinary firm, Blau + Associates.

Guided by its various lifestyle partnerships, as well as exhaustive market research surveying more than 10,000 consumers, each Tempo by Hilton property will feature elements designed to help ambitious guests continue their journey without disrupting their routine.

Tempo by Hilton is the latest brand created by the company.

Other recently launched brands include Motto by Hilton – an affordable, lifestyle micro-hotel with a communal vibe in prime urban destinations – and Signia Hilton, the portfolio’s premiere meetings and events brand.