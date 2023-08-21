Eva-Vanessa Frommholz has been promoted to a cluster position with Hilton in Dubai. She is now cluster commercial director for Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah, Hilton Dubai The Walk and Hilton Dubai Jumeirah.

In this capacity, she will oversee the sales, marketing, and revenue departments, as well as events.

Prior to joining the Hilton cluster, she held several notable roles within the Waldorf Astoria brand, including commercial director at Waldorf Astoria Palm Jumeirah, commercial director at Waldorf Astoria Berlin, commercial manager at Aleph Rome, Curio Collection by Hilton and director of revenue at Waldorf Astoria Rome Cavalieri.

Source: Hotelier Middle East