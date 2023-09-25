Hilton Unveils Growth Plans at Future Hospitality Summit 2023

As Future Hospitality Summit 2023 kicks off, Hilton has announced plans to increase its presence in the Middle East by more than 125% in the years ahead.

Openings across the region continue, bringing Hilton’s ambitious expansion plans to life. In Qatar, LXR Hotels & Resorts welcomed The Plaza Doha to its portfolio earlier this year, further strengthening Hilton’s luxury presence in the country. In addition, Hilton celebrated the debut of Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts on the African continent with the opening of Waldorf Astoria Cairo Heliopolis in September.

More openings are expected in the months ahead across a range of brands and countries, including:

• Waldorf Astoria Doha West Bay

• Conrad Bahrain Financial Harbour

• Hilton Riyadh Olaya

• Hilton Cairo Nile Maadi

• Embassy Suites by Hilton Dubai Business Bay

• Hampton by Hilton Kuwait Salmiya

In Saudi Arabia, a key development market, multiple new properties were signed in August, including a Conrad Hotels & Resorts property in Riyadh’s Laysen Valley, two hotels in Abha, and a Canopy by Hilton at the Porta Jeddah Development. With these signings, Saudi Arabia has become Hilton’s largest pipeline market in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and fourth largest globally.

Carlos Khneisser, Vice President, Development, Middle East and Africa, Hilton, said, “Our multi-brand growth strategy continues to show results, with close to 100 hotels – totalling almost 25,000 rooms – set to open in the Middle East in the near future. We are also proud to be managing an active pipeline, with approximately 70 percent of our Middle East projects currently under construction. We look forward to seeing these hotels come to fruition in the years ahead, while continuing to agree new properties.”



Hilton will be bringing a major presence to FHS 2023 with multiple leaders confirmed for onstage discussions, including Kevin Jacobs, Chief Financial Officer and President, Global Development; Carlos Khneisser, Vice President, Development, MEA; Amir Lababedi, Managing Director, Development, MENA; Elyza Falzon, Vice President, Architecture, Design & Construction, Middle East & Sub-Saharan Africa; Emma Banks, Vice President, F&B Strategy & Development, EMEA and Tobias Schulz, Senior Director, F&B Business Development, EMEA.