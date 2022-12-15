‘Tasting the stars’ at 40,000 feet, exclusively with Emirates

Emirates is currently the only commercial airline in the world officially serving Moët & Chandon, Veuve Clicquot and Dom Pérignon onboard.

Global airline exclusive agreements are in place until 2024, meaning that Emirates is the only international airline offering a ‘taste of the stars’ to passengers, inviting them to experience the sparkling sensations of the worlds’ most outstanding champagnes - at 40,000 feet.

Despite the well-documented world shortage of champagne, due to harsh weather and a reduced harvest in 2021, pandemic supply chain issues, and an explosion in demand for champagne globally, Emirates passengers remain well-served onboard with the finest selection of bubbles available, ready to toast the festive season, special occasions, and the hope and promise of a new year.

On Emirates, Dom Pérignon is served in First Class across all global routes, Veuve Clicquot is served in Business Class on routes to the Americas, UK, and Europe, and Moët & Chandon is served in Business Class on routes to Africa, Middle East, and Asia Pacific including Australasia. Economy Class passengers can also purchase Moët & Chandon onboard.

Celebrating special moments in the sky, Emirates passengers have enjoyed Moët Hennessy Champagnes onboard for over 30 years. The ‘perfect serve’ is offered as each champagne is delicately presented by highly trained cabin crew, at the perfect temperature, in a unique champagne glass providing an unforgettable experience.

ADVERTISEMENT

There are many ways to enjoy champagne with Emirates, whether in your seat or at the onboard lounge of an A380. Economy passengers can also bring an extra sparkle to special occasions onboard by pre-booking a cake and champagne package. For US$43, cabin crew will surprise a passenger onboard with a mini celebration – including a luscious vanilla cake or decadent chocolate cake paired with Moët & Chandon Brut 20cl.

Passengers can also enjoy champagne in Emirates Lounges in Dubai and across the globe before they board their flight. In Dubai, the Emirates Business Class Lounge in Concourse B even has a unique Moët & Chandon Champagne Lounge, where each iconic cuvée is matched with mouth-watering canapés, created by Michelin-starred chefs. Passengers can learn more about the process of making champagne and Emirates collection on the Emirates Wine Channel, or speak to Emirates cabin crew who are provided with food pairing and technical notes for each champagne.

Providing the highest level of luxury and quality is imperative to Emirates’ promise of ‘fly better.’ For the last 16 years, Emirates has invested more than $1 billion into its wine program, buying exceptional wines and champagnes at the earliest opportunity, to let some of the wines mature allowing them to express their full potential before serving them on board.

Champagne Fun Facts from Emirates

1. Champagne comes from the north-eastern corner of France, the Champagne region, where winemaking dates back to the 17th century and vineyards span more than 84,000 acres across Montagne de Reims, Vallée de la Marne, Côte des Blancs, Côte de Sézanne and The Aube.

2. Emirates purchases more champagne than any other airline in the world.

3. Champagne gets its sparkle from being twice fermented in the bottle over prolonged periods of time, via a labour-intensive practice often referred to as méthode traditionnelle or méthode Champenoise.

4. Emirates is the number 1 global partner in the world of Dom Pérignon and has a 30-year history of serving the iconic champagne onboard.

5. Contrary to popular belief, a champagne cork should not be ‘popped.’ If it pops, it could indicate that the champagne is too warm or too young. Instead, champagne corks should be gently released, eliciting a soft hiss.

6. Legend has it that when Dom Pérignon first created his delicious bubbly champagne, he called out to his fellow monks “Come quickly, I am tasting the stars!”

7. The colour of the champagne gives clues to its age - younger champagnes tend to be pale yellow, while older ones have a straw hue. Younger champagnes are also much clearer, while more mature champagnes have less clarity. Older champagnes also have fewer bubbles, which move at a slower pace.

8. Emirates will often serve exclusive vintages and plenitudes onboard, offering First Class passengers an opportunity to taste exceptionally rare champagne. Business Class passengers will also get the chance to occasionally try a special vintage of Moët & Chandon or Veuve Clicquot, or perhaps a special rosé. Passengers can find out what is being served on their flight in advance by checking the Emirates website.